Senior citizen killed in crash

Senior citizen killed in crashFriday, December 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A vehicular crash on Caribbean Terrace, Harbour View, Kingston 17 on Thursday, December 16, claimed the life of 62-year-old Neville Hodges.
Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 7:00 pm Hodges was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a Ford Fusion motor truck. He was assisted to the hospital, where he died whilst being treated.
The driver of the motor truck has been warned for prosecution as investigations continue.
The deceased was from St Benedicts Heights in Harbour View.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy