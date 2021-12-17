Senior citizen killed in crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A vehicular crash on Caribbean Terrace, Harbour View, Kingston 17 on Thursday, December 16, claimed the life of 62-year-old Neville Hodges.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 7:00 pm Hodges was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a Ford Fusion motor truck. He was assisted to the hospital, where he died whilst being treated.

The driver of the motor truck has been warned for prosecution as investigations continue.

The deceased was from St Benedicts Heights in Harbour View.