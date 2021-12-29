Senior citizen perishes in St Elizabeth house fire

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A 60-year-old woman was burnt to death this morning in her house in Cedar Spring near Maggotty in northern St Elizabeth.

Police named her as Edna Wright.

She is the third senior citizen to perish in a house fire in recent days in St Elizabeth following the Christmas Day fire in New Town, near Black River, that killed 77-year-old Monica Brown and her common-law-husband Leroy Stewart, who is believed to be in his 60s.

In the latest incident, police reports are that about 12:33 am, residents saw fire coming from Wright's house.

The fire brigade and police were called to the scene.

The police said after the fire was extinguished Wright's charred remains were found.



