Senior policewoman implores women not to stay in abusive relationships

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Stephanie Lindsay, is imploring women not to let the fear of financial uncertainty or of being alone allow them to stay in abusive or toxic relationships.

Lindsay, who is the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), said there have been far too many cases of women remaining in abusive situations, oftentimes to their detriment.

“For all the other things that are happening in our lives, sometimes we simply have to jump up and step out,” she said.

“Til death do us part… those things don't work anymore. Don't be afraid to walk out of the big mansion or with your two pieces of clothing. Trust me, in many cases, you are leaving ton of problems behind,” she said.

Lindsay was addressing the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) St Ann Parish Association's virtual women's safety and security forum on March 23 under the theme: 'Women, Rise Up…Prevent, Respond'.

She said that women should not be afraid to “go it alone”, noting that self-worth and mental stability are more important than a life of abuse and pain.

She noted that while taking the bold step to move on might seem daunting at first, “this can also lead to a kind of liberation that was never once envisioned”.

Lindsay also offered some safety tips for women as they go about their business.

“Always leave the house with a 'what if' mentality. Keep keys at a ready in your hands as opposed to in your bags. Always be on the lookout and don't… even in a car accident… be quick to give your personal documents to strangers,” she advised.

JIS