Seniors get COVID jab in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Scores of people over the age of 70 turned up at the Summerfield Health Centre on Easter Monday to get vaccinated.

Assisted by their relatives and caregivers, the seniors registered, went to counselling and waited patiently to get the jab.

Elfreida Campbell said she had no intention of taking the vaccine.

“I only decided to take the vaccine two weeks ago because when it just come out mi say me not taking it because there were too many uncertainties, but my sister who is in America say mi fi tek di vaccine because she, her children and grandchildren took the same AstraZeneca over a month ago and they are all ok. They have no adverse effects or anything and they are going about their business as usual, but still observing the protocols."

Campbell, who is a 70-year-old retiree from Sangster's Heights in Chapelton, said she was largely concerned because she is diabetic and hypertensive. Her husband Ezra, 74, also took the vaccine.

“We took the panadol before so I don't [think] anything will go wrong."

Eighty-four-year-old Imogene Richards, who also resides in Chapelton, was only too happy to be inoculated.

“I hear and see so many things happening and so many people getting the virus especially the elderly so getting it wasn't an issue,” she said, adding that either way she and her husband would have to take it before going back to Canada. “Our children over there also encouraged us to take it because if we were there we would have to take it already.”

She commended the staff of the community health centre for doing an excellent job. “I am feeling quite good, I don't feel anyway different. The experience was good, they provided counselling so we know what to expect when we go inside and what to do after we get it (the vaccine). I think they are trying their best to alert people about what's going on. They are a very nice and loving group inside there. They are doing a good job.”

Her husband Winston Richards, who is 90 years old, shared the same sentiments. “I think it's a good move. The [Government recommends] that when you are 60 and over you should take it and I normally do this when I'm in Canada so since I'm here I want to make sure I do the right thing also,” he said.

Dahlia Lyn, president of the Chapelton Community Development Association, registered the Richards' and ensured that they were transported to the vaccination site.

“I want to do my part in educating people on what the vaccine is about so I made sure to come out early and do my part so I opted to take it early so that when I reach out to the naysayers I do so from an informed perspective,” she explained.

“I would implore others to take the vaccine because years ago when we didn't have any option we just got vaccinated because our parents took us to the clinic and nobody was saying no.

“I am encouraging everybody to take the vaccine so we can get our country back to normal and start working on recovering the economy and go back outside to enjoy life again. This isolation and quarantine is really getting people irritated and some are very scared,” said Lyn.

Both couples said they will return to the health centre for the second dose of the vaccine in June and promised to continue observing the protocols.