Sentencing of ex-cop convicted of killing entertainer delayed until November 12

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Oshane Thompson, the ex-policeman convicted last month of murdering upcoming St Mary dancehall entertainer ‘Instaboss’, will have to wait until November 12 to know his fate.

He was charged a year after the fatal shooting of the entertainer, whose real name is Kriston Pearson, at a party in Trinity, St Mary in May of 2017.

The sentencing for the former police constable began on Friday in the Home Circuit Court, with the social enquiry and antecedent reports being heard by presiding judge, Justice Carolyn Tie-Powell.

Thompson's attorney also spoke during the proceedings by making submissions that could assist the judge in arriving at an appropriate sentence for his client.

Consequently, another sentencing date was set and the convict remanded.

Pearson was a resident of Charles Town in St Mary and Exchange in Ocho Rios, St Ann, at the time of his death.

During its probe, The Independent Commissions of Investigations (INDECOM) said "it was reported that the deceased and the former police officer had an altercation which resulted in the shooting incident."

Thompson was a suspect in the incident and had been interviewed under caution by INDECOM.

Shortly after, according to INDECOM, he resigned from the police force and left the island for the United States.

Thompson was arrested by JCF officials on Thursday, August 30, 2018 upon his deportation to Jamaica. He was subsequently charged following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The judge-only trial began in July 2021 in the St Mary Circuit Court, and the verdict was handed down in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on Friday, September 24.