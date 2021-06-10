Sentencing postponed in Anglican priest's murder

CHAPLETON, Clarendon — Two men charged in connection with the murder of an Anglican priest will have to wait a while longer to hear their fate.

The sentencing of 22-year-old Lloyd Thompson and 20-year-old Tafari Wilson was postponed today when the matter came up in the Clarendon Circuit Court. They will return to court on June 24, according to OBSERVER ONLINE checks.

The police arrested the two men on January 22 following an investigation. They pleaded guilty on April 12 to the murder of Father Larius Lewis.



They two were expected to be sentenced today but the matter was adjourned due to a request by defence attorneys who wanted to review the social enquiry reports which were produced this morning. A victim impact statement is also to be perused.

When they return to court for sentencing, the detailed allegations will be made public.

The allegations so far are that the men got into an argument with Lewis during which the clergyman received a blow to the head with a piece of furniture.

Church members, concerned after they did not see him for a few days, found Lewis' lifeless body in St Paul's Cure in Chapleton, Clarendon on September 25 last year. The discovery left the community in shock.

Quade Thompson