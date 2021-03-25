Sentencing set aside for man who pleaded guilty to ex-girlfriend's murder

Sentencing set aside for man who pleaded guilty to ex-girlfriend's murderThursday, March 25, 2021
BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — In a dramatic twist, the sentencing of 27-year-old Jermaine Miller, who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend Nevia Sinclair, was set aside today.
This followed a request by defence attorney Richard Lynch for his client to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his mental state.
As a result of the request, High Court Judge Evon Browne set aside Miller's guilty plea, which was entered on March 16.
The judge set a new mention date of July 15 for Miller to return to court.
Sinclair had moved out of her boyfriend's home and returned to live with her parents because of an alleged abusive relationship.
She was stabbed to death in her bedroom as her family slept at about 10:50 pm on January 12, 2020.
The intruder had pushed aside a mosquito netting and climbed through an unlocked window to enter her bedroom.
Miller was allegedly seen fleeing the scene immediately after Sinclair's parents saw her bleeding on the floor.
