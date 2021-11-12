Seprod Foundation welcomes 30 new scholars to PEP Scholarship Awards Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Seprod Foundation celebrated the newest cohort of Seprod Foundation PEP scholars at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, under the theme 'Changemakers'.

This year, the foundation presented awards to 30 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) graduates who recently entered high school, as well as 54 returning scholars at various levels of their secondary education.

The scholarship spans five years based on merit which means each year, students in the programme receive financial assistance through the scholarship once they maintain a high academic standard.

The Seprod Foundation scholarship awards programme includes the Granville Marsh Scholarship Award which is awarded to a top performing boy and girl from the parish of St Thomas, and the Byron Thompson Award for Academic Achievement which is awarded to the scholar from last year’s cohort who maintained the highest academic average. The 2021-2022 Granville Marsh Awardees are Jahlill Douglas, from Yallahs Primary and now attending Campion College, and Shanakay Brown, from Bath Primary who is now attending Wolmer's High School for Girls.

During the ceremony, keynote speaker Dr Terri-Karelle Reid encouraged the scholars to embrace their power to make change.

“Do not underestimate the power that you hold, the power that you are and what you represent. Claim it, go forth, you will fail, you will make mistakes, don’t take it hard, don't take it personally because all of the changemakers in this world once failed but decided to get up, brush themselves off, learn from those mistakes and keep it moving,” she said.

CEO of Seprod and Director of Seprod Foundation, Richard Pandohie offered special congratulatory remarks to the scholars and noted, “The theme of Changemakers is very profound right now. During the pandemic, we have seen many challenges, one of the biggest being the increasing inequity in our society. We have a lot to do to make Jamaica and the world a better place for all of us, and being a changemaker means that we must be able to inspire others, and become the change that we want to see around us.”

Chairperson of the Seprod Foundation, Melanie Subratie expressed how proud she was of the scholars for persevering despite another challenging school year, “it is more important than ever that we take this time to reflect on, and acknowledge the progress you have made. The fact that you all are here this evening, that you are all in high school and facing another school year head on, is a testament to your strength and your determination. I want to encourage you to keep pushing, to stay focused and to keep doing your best.”