September 17 extension for statutory and quarterly taxes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has announced an extension on monthly statutory deductions, quarterly Income tax/statutory payments, and all other taxes due for the taxable period to September 17, 2021.

Therefore all tax payments originally due on September 14 and 15, 2021 have been extended, and taxpayers now have until September 17 to make the following payments to include:

Statutory Deductions (S01) for August

Estimated Corporate Income Tax (3 rd quarter)

quarter) Self Employed Statutory Payments (3 rd quarter)

quarter) Stamp Duty (3 rd quarter)

quarter) Trade Licence

Withholding Tax

Customers are reminded that several payment options are available at their fingertips, these include via TAJ's tax portal using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, the Scotiabank's automated direct deposit via TAJ's website up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00, using the National Commercial Bank's online platform by adding TAJ as a payee or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

In addition to the various online options now available, customers are being reminded that tax payments may still be made at any of the 28 tax offices. The public is also reminded that all tax offices close to the public at 2:00 pm tomorrow, Friday, September 10, to facilitate staff making personal preparations ahead of the no-movement period the following week.

With the heightened COVID-19 response, customers are urged to follow the instructions given at its locations, to wear their masks, observe the physical distancing requirement of six feet, sanitise, and also bear in mind that we will be operating with a reduced number of personnel, as the rotation of staff will continue.

Employers paying over monthly statutory deductions are reminded that they can benefit from an employment tax credit by paying their S01 on time. Persons are also encouraged to honour their tax obligations by making payments on or before the respective due dates to avoid additional interest and penalties, the release stated.