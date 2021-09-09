September 17 extension for statutory and quarterly taxes

September 17 extension for statutory and quarterly taxesThursday, September 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has announced an extension on monthly statutory deductions, quarterly Income tax/statutory payments, and all other taxes due for the taxable period to September 17, 2021.
Therefore all tax payments originally due on September 14 and 15, 2021 have been extended, and taxpayers now have until September 17 to make the following payments to include:
- Statutory Deductions (S01) for August
- Estimated Corporate Income Tax (3rd quarter)
- Self Employed Statutory Payments (3rd quarter)
- Stamp Duty (3rd quarter)
- Trade Licence
- Withholding Tax
Customers are reminded that several payment options are available at their fingertips, these include via TAJ's tax portal using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, the Scotiabank's automated direct deposit via TAJ's website up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00, using the National Commercial Bank's online platform by adding TAJ as a payee or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.
In addition to the various online options now available, customers are being reminded that tax payments may still be made at any of the 28 tax offices. The public is also reminded that all tax offices close to the public at 2:00 pm tomorrow, Friday, September 10, to facilitate staff making personal preparations ahead of the no-movement period the following week.
With the heightened COVID-19 response, customers are urged to follow the instructions given at its locations, to wear their masks, observe the physical distancing requirement of six feet, sanitise, and also bear in mind that we will be operating with a reduced number of personnel, as the rotation of staff will continue.
Employers paying over monthly statutory deductions are reminded that they can benefit from an employment tax credit by paying their S01 on time. Persons are also encouraged to honour their tax obligations by making payments on or before the respective due dates to avoid additional interest and penalties, the release stated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy