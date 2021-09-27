September 30 deadline to register for Voters' List

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The deadline to register for the next Voters' List is Thursday, September 30.

Noting that the list is scheduled to be published on November 30, the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) said individuals intending to have their name added to the list must apply in person at any EOJ constituency office before the end of September, otherwise they will have to wait to be added to the May 31, 2022 list.

The EOJ said electors who meet the September 30 deadline should expect to receive the newly designed voter identification card by mid-December.

The current voter ID card expires on December 31, 2021.

“We are also advising individuals who are already registered to vote, not to re-apply. The EOJ, however, is encouraging registered electors who have changed their address to visit the EOJ constituency office where they live and apply for a transfer of registration,” the EOJ said.

To be eligible for registration you must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen, at least 18 years of age, and must be ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 months prior to registration.