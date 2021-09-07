Septic tank death toll now at three

ST ANN, Jamaica — A third man has died and the identities of his two deceased colleagues have been released following an incident in a septic tank at Moneague College in St Ann on Monday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the men were all septic tank cleaners employed to a private company.

The two who succumbed on the spot on Monday are 46-year-old Kurk Kerr from Shelter Rocks and 56-year-old Joslyn Henry from Rivoli — both in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, the third victim, who died Tuesday while being treated at St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, is Beresford Gordon from the Old Harbour area of St Catherine.

The police said the incident began about 3:45 pm on Monday.

"Kerr went into the cesspool tank to assist in the process of removing the sewage and stayed longer than expected. Henry became curious and went to investigate, but he too stayed longer than is expected. The other man (Gordon), who was the driver of the truck, went to assist Kerr and Henry when he also became ill and fell from the ladder that he was climbing on. The police were alerted," said the police report.

Some of the men's co-workers converged at the college last night, but they declined to comment on the incident.

Three trucks, which had the name Central Cesspool Limited written on them, were also seen at the location. The men were working for that company when they died.

Read: UPDATE: Bodies of two dead men removed from septic tank

Horace Mills