Sergeant Gilbert Smith convicted for breaching INDECOM Act

Sergeant Gilbert Smith convicted for breaching INDECOM ActSunday, April 04, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A police sergeant was found guilty of failing to comply with a lawful requirement of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) arising from an investigation of an incident of assault on September 16, 2016.
According to INDECOM, Sergeant Gilbert Smith was found guilty for the charge of breach of Section 33 of The Independent Commission of Investigations Act, 2010.
The commission said three requests were made of Smith to furnish a statement to the commission concerning an assault allegation. However, it said Smith failed to provide a statement, and was therefore in breach for failing to comply with a lawful requirement of the commission, without lawful justification or excuse.
The commission said the guilty verdict was handed down by Judge Dale Staple on March 29 this year in the Clarendon Parish Court.
Smith will be sentenced on May 13.
