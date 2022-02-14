Serial shop breakers in Manchester charged

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two men who were caught on CCTV breaking into a business place on Decarteret Road in Mandeville, Manchester on Tuesday, February 1 have been linked to at least three other similar incidents in the parish, dating back to September of last year.

The men — 38-year-old Daniel Grant, a mason of Murray Mount district, St Ann, and 33-year-old Ryan Parker, a mason of Summerset district — were last week charged with shop breaking and larceny.

They are now facing the additional charge of storehouse breaking and larceny and two additional counts of shop breaking and larceny.

Reports are that on September 25, 2021, about 7:30 am, a shop keeper securely locked her business place on Baptist Road, in the parish and left for home. Upon her return, she discovered that culprits pried open a door, entered and stole several items.

Both Grant and Parker were apprehended on February 2, 2022 while breaking into another building.

The police said they later confessed to another breaking in incident which happened on October 29, 2021 about 8:30 am.

Official reports are that the complainant securely locked up his business place and left and upon his return, he discovered that culprit(s) cut off the locks to the building entered, ransacked it and stole several items.

And in another incident, on December 14, 2021 on Decarteret Road in Mandeville, a complainant locked the business place she is in charge of and left for home. Upon her return, she discovered that culprit(s) had cut off the grills to the basement where the storehouse is and stole several items. The incident happened about 5:30 am.

The police said Grant and Parker were held and gave a confession to officers. They also took the police to the locations on Main Street, Mandeville.