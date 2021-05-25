Serious crimes at its lowest in over 20 years, says Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang says that as a result of the massive investment made over the last five years, Jamaica is witnessing its lowest recording of serious crimes in over 20 years.

Chang was making his sectoral presentation in Parliament today, where he laid out the ministry's plan of action regarding the national security apparatus.

“Over the last five years, serious crimes, which include murder, shooting, rape, robbery, and break-ins, have declined by an average of five per cent per annum,” the minister said.

He said that “between 2015 and 2020, total serious crimes declined by approximately 24 per cent, moving from 6,667 in 2015 to 5,086 in 2020. This is the lowest recording of serious crimes in over 20 years”.

The ministry said the decline is due in large part to its overall strategy on crime prevention, detection and mitigation through an outlay that has positively impacted areas of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to include technology, training and physical upgrades, bringing the force into 21st century policing and further positioning the JCF as a force for good.

Chang told Parliament that the Jamaican people are now becoming accustomed to the new look, improved efficiency and professionalism of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“We are now seeing significant improvement in policing capacity and response, as well as the crime trends,” he said.

“There is a renewed confidence and heightened reassurance that this modern, more agile and efficient police force is transmitting to the public, and rightly so. The citizens of the country can take comfort and be confident that the re-equipped and restructured Jamaica Constabulary Force is impacting on the level of criminal violence in our society,” Chang continued.

He said that reliable mobility, quality communications, effective surveillance and efficient record-keeping and case management are critical elements of a 21st century police force, that is equipped to apprehend modern criminals.