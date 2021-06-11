Serious crimes down in Clarendon, police report

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon police are reporting that serious and violent crimes are trending down in the parish.

“The data revealed that we have a total of 129 serious and violent crimes reported for the period January 1 to June 5 [compared] to 183 for the corresponding period last year,” said Superintendent in charge of operations in the parish Christopher Phillips.

He was speaking at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting on Thursday.

“A breakdown of the statistics for the same period shows that we recorded 35 murders. Shootings and incidences of rape are down by 13 per cent, break-ins also declined by 20 per cent. However, robberies are up by seven per cent and larceny up by one per cent. Generally, this shows an overall decline of approximately 54 per cent,” he said, noting that Clarendon has seen the greatest reduction in crime across the country since the start of the year.

Noting that there were two murders in the parish on Tuesday, he stressed that he and his team will not become complacent but will still push ahead with their planned operations in all areas.

Torano Reid, a 28-year-old security guard from Sheckles was murdered along a section of the under-construction highway in Clarendon. The police are yet to identify a suspect in that case. In the second incident Ravie Davis was shot and killed by a gunman while standing along a roadway in his community. He was 27 years old.

“Those two incidents are still under investigation. We are concerned about that incident on the highway because it is a national project and so we are seeking to have some serious engagement with the operators to ensure that security is heightened along that stretch” Phillips said.

The issue of sexual abuse of children was also on the agenda during the meeting, with Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the May Pen North Division Tanya Williams expressing concern about the number of children being sexually molested in the parish.

"I heard of a 14-year-old that was molested and is now pregnant that I need to visit. A lot of things are being said about that case so I need to see if I can get some intervention there. I am also concerned because so many children are at home and parents have to work and we are seeing an increase in the number of teenage pregnancies on the rise within our space here in Clarendon," she said, adding that it was a worrying trend.