Services upheld for most customers during Tropical Storm Grace, says Flow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Communications and entertainment company, Flow Jamaica, is reporting that services were maintained for majority of their customers during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace as its ongoing assessment confirms that its network adequately weathered the storm.

“The reports so far have indicated some service disruptions across the island, primarily due to the loss of commercial power and in a few instances, downed poles and broken cables. Collectively, this represents five per cent of our customer base. Since the passage of the storm, our focus has been on restoring services to our impacted customers. We want to caution, however, that there are some delays in our service restoration process as we await the restoration of commercial power to some areas,” shared Kayon Mitchell, communications director at Flow Jamaica.

Flow reopened its retail stores Wednesday morning and has been reminding the public to exercise extreme caution around cables which may have loosened from poles or shifted out of position.

“Once the cable is unbroken, service will remain uninterrupted. We are therefore appealing to members of the public not to cut or otherwise damage these cables. Instead, please report such occurrences to our team via 1-800-804-2994 and we will dispatch our technical teams to conduct repairs as soon as it is safe to do so,” Mitchell added.

The company is also asking its customers to exercise patience at this time as its teams work to restore services as quickly as possible.