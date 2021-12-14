Seven Christmas dinner must-haves

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Family dinner is one of the most anticipated traditions for Christmas Day.

It's a chance for families to come together and bond while celebrating. Whether it's a small get together with only immediate family members or a lavish affair with friends, family and next-door neighbours, the one thing that everyone looks forward to is the food.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way families celebrate and commemorate Christmas, but the food has not changed.

The ham, chicken and other proteins are usually the main attractions but OBSERVER ONLINE has compiled a list of some of the Christmas Day basics that are a must-have come December 25.

Gungo Peas and Rice

Traditionally, rice and peas is made with red peas but come Christmas season, the red peas gets traded in for gungo peas. Gungo peas, also called pigeon peas, are a seasonal crop typically available from December to February. That may explain why they are so popular and a must-have part of Christmas dinner.

Plantains

It's not a Jamaican Christmas dinner unless there are fried ripe plantains. Fried plantains are a part of the everyday Jamaican diet and can go with breakfast, lunch or dinner. However, adding a slice or two –or more- of ripe plantains to your Christmas dinner plate makes it extra special.

Potato Salad

This one sometimes is a cause for controversy based on how it is made. However, no matter how your family makes it, with or without eggs, with or without raisins, potato salad is a must-have on your family's table this Christmas.

Macaroni and Cheese

Baked or not baked, three different types of cheese or two. No matter how it's made, macaroni and cheese is always a crowd favourite.

Festivals

If you haven't been adding fried festivals to your dinner plate every Christmas, then you've been missing out. Some families like to twist the dough in fun shapes, like knots or hearts before frying them. It's a fun way to incorporate younger children into the cooking process.

Garden Salad

A salad is a good way for your family to get their dose of green leafy vegetables to help balance the Christmas dinner diet. A simple salad with tomatoes, lettuce, carrots and maybe some cucumbers; will brighten up the dinner plate.

Sorrel

No Christmas is complete with a glass or two of sorrel. There are a million different ways to make it and they are all fantastic. With alcohol or without, with a ton of ginger or just a pinch, whichever way your family likes, it's going to be a hit.