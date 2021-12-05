Seven more schools into D'Cup quarterfinals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seven more schools booked their places in the quarter-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition on Saturday as the first round was all but completed.

St Elizabeth Technical (STETHS), Munro College, Manchester High, Christiana High, Happy Grove High, St Thomas Technical, and McGrath High made progress to the second round, joining the other seven teams that had already secured their spots.

The final two places will be decided on Tuesday, the final day of first round competition.

Meanwhile, Manning's School won Zone B, beating Frome Technical 3-0 despite playing with 10 men and joined William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College from Zone A and Garvey Maceo High and Vere Technical from Zone F, the early qualifiers.

Yesterday, Zamario Douglas scored for STETHS as they edged Lacovia High 1-0 in the first game of the Zone C play off double header at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.

STETHS topped the zone with 16 points, four more than runners-up Munro College, who still advanced despite been beaten 1-0 by outgoing Ben Francis KO champions BB Coke High.

Munro College, who finished with 12 points, lost both games in the play-offs.

Manchester High and Christiana High both ended Zone D on 14 points after playing out a 0-0 draw in their game, one more than Holmwood Technical, who beat Belair High 4-2 in their game.

Happy Grove topped Zone G with 13 points after beating Seaforth High 2-1, with St Thomas Tech taking the runner-up spot with 11 points after beating Port Antonio High 2-0.

Three players Cavauni Gowdie, Tyrese Wright and Justin Taylor scored doubles for McGrath High in their 9-0 whipping of St Mary's High at Lynch Park, to take the runner up spot in Zone H behind Dinthill Technical.

McGrath advanced on goal-difference ahead of Charlemont High who beat York Castle High 4-2 as both finished on 11 points.

Meanwhile, Garvey Maceo High beat Old Harbour High 6-0, to run their perfect win record in Zone F to seven games as Cleo Clarke scored four times to take his tally to 10 goals while Christopher Mundle and Shaquile Blackstock scored one each.

Paul Reid