Seven people arrested, firearms seized in Norwood ZOSO

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, has revealed that in the third day into the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) declared in Norwood, St James, some seven people have been arrested and charged for major crimes including illegal possession of firearms, sex offences and lotto scamming.

"Just launching this special zone of special operations, it's been three days, we have arrested and charged about seven persons who are involved in criminal activities," Anderson disclosed.

He added that it was only after two weeks that the first firearm was recovered

during the first ZOSO that was declared in Mount Salem, St James in September 2017, but already after three days, three illegal firearms have so far been recovered in the Norwood ZOSO.

"We have recovered three firearms in the three days. So we are continuing our operations. When we launched the first one (ZOSO) I think it took is 14 days to find the first weapon. So we are ahead of that curve now. The more we use these tools the better we get at it. And I think it will redound to the benefit of the people," the commissioner of police said during his tour of the Norwood ZOSO this afternoon.

In declaring the Norwood ZOSO on Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the enhanced security measure became necessary in the community following an analysis revealing that the area was fraught with gang-related violence and other criminal activities.

“Since the beginning of the year, 15 murders and 14 shootings have occurred [in Norwood]. Since 2019, within that community, there have been 66 murders recorded. But more disturbingly, there are six gangs known to be operating within that very small space and those gangs, although they are based in that area, they operate all over St James,” the prime minister stated during a virtual press conference from Jamaica House.

Major General Anderson also underscored that the rampant criminal activities that were reported in, and spilling over into other communities from Norwood, gave rise to the ZOSO in the community.

"There are certain circumstances that a community has that lends itself towards a zone of special operations and that is that you have a long term criminal activity, usually gang warfare in that community over time and shootings, killings in that area and it may also impact other areas.

“So as I said in the press conference on Sunday, it was important that Norwood being a crossroads to what happens in this part of St James and impacts even as far as downtown Montego Bay that we do an intervention here," the commissioner declared.

Lieutenant Colonel Champlini Henry of the Jamaica Defence Force and Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are jointly in charge of operations within the Norwood area.