Seven perish in seven days; road fatalities hit 118

Seven fatalities during the seven-day period of March 26 – April 1 have pushed the number of people killed in traffic crashes since the start of the year to 118 as at Friday, April 2.

The numbers are contained in the latest weekly bulletin released by the Road Safety Unit [RSU].

The victims include three drivers of private motor vehicles, two pedestrians, one motorcyclist and a pedal cyclist. They were all males.

Meanwhile, the RSU said the 118 road fatalities to date resulted from 105 fatal crashes. There were 99 fatal crashes and 106 fatalities for the comparable period in 2021.

Motorcyclists lead the way with 31 being killed in traffic crashes since the start of the year. This group is followed by drivers of private motor vehicles at 29 and pedestrians at 28. Eleven passengers of private motor vehicles have also perished on the nation's roads.

A further breakdown of the statistics show that 36 road users were killed as a result of what the RSU describes as drivers “proceeding at excessive speed with no regard to conditions”.

A further 25 were killed in instances where drivers "failed to keep to the near side or to the proper traffic lane", while 12 pedestrians died after “walking or standing in the road”.