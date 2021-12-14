Seven pixie gift ideas to stay within budget this Christmas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Pixies and Secret Santas, some of us love them and some of us don't. Regardless of how we feel about pixies, we often find ourselves a part of them whether at work, home or even just among friends.

With Christmas right around the corner, it's time to wrap up our holiday shopping.

But we're all aware of the struggles that come with shopping for your pixie and we often find ourselves asking 'What do they like? What can I get for them? How will I stay within budget and still get my pixie something useful?'

The good thing is, shopping for a pixie has become a lot easier with wishlists. However, if you're still not sure what to get your pixie this Christmas, here are a few gift ideas to stay within budget:

Gift certificates: Bridget sandals may be too ambitious for a small budget pixie but it doesn't mean it's completely out of the question. Get a gift certificate for the value of your pixie and they can make it up themselves. And it doesn't have to be Bridget. It can be a spa certificate or a gift certificate for something you know your pixie is into.

Amazon certificates: What's more useful than a gift certificate for a specific brand? An Amazon gift card, of course. We all work towards clearing our carts every day and by getting your pixie an Amazon certificate, you're giving them the chance to buy something that's been on their list for a while.

Liquor: When in doubt, liquor is always the safest choice. Find out what your pixie likes to drink and buy him/her a bottle or two.

Small household items or appliances: For work pixies, you'll find that your colleague will appreciate useful household items or appliances because homeownership can be expensive. Get your pixie some wine glasses, candles, or even pots, as long as it's something they want that's within budget.

Jewellery/accessories: You can't go wrong with a good quality bracelet, earrings, purse or handbag. Just find out what kind of jewellery and accessories suit your pixie's style.

Cologne/perfume: Everyone loves a good scent and depending on your pixie budget you might be able to afford your pixie's favourite cologne or perfume.