Seven shot, two fatally in Westmoreland

Seven shot, two fatally in WestmorelandMonday, February 07, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Two of seven people who were shot and injured in Westmoreland last night have died.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released. The remaining five were taken to hospital.
The incident reportedly took place during an illegal event at around 8:45 pm on Sunday. It is not clear at this moment if the event was a party or a bike show.
Reports are that the deceased were the promoters of the event which was hosted in the community of Springfield.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
- Anthony Lewis.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy