Seven shot, two fatally in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Two of seven people who were shot and injured in Westmoreland last night have died.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. The remaining five were taken to hospital.

The incident reportedly took place during an illegal event at around 8:45 pm on Sunday. It is not clear at this moment if the event was a party or a bike show.

Reports are that the deceased were the promoters of the event which was hosted in the community of Springfield.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

- Anthony Lewis.