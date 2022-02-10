Seven suspected lottery scammers held in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica – Several suspected lottery scammers were arrested in an operation in Hartlands Estate, Priory in St Ann on Thursday.

The latest operation was conducted by a team of police personnel from the St Ann

Division, including the local Operational Support Team, Criminal Investigations

Branch and the Proactive Investigations Unit. Members of the military also gave support.

Seven persons have been arrested for questioning and lottery scamming paraphernalia

seized.

More information will follow.