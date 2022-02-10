Seven suspected lottery scammers held in St Ann

Seven suspected lottery scammers held in St AnnThursday, February 10, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – Several suspected lottery scammers were arrested in an operation in Hartlands Estate, Priory in St Ann on Thursday.
The latest operation was conducted by a team of police personnel from the St Ann
Division, including the local Operational Support Team, Criminal Investigations
Branch and the Proactive Investigations Unit. Members of the military also gave support.
Seven persons have been arrested for questioning and lottery scamming paraphernalia
seized.
More information will follow.
