Several Reggae Boyz to miss Japan tour

Several Reggae Boyz to miss Japan tourFriday, May 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says a number of players named in the Reggae Boyz squad for the upcoming three-game tour of Japan will be unavailable for a number of reasons including injuries, visa and documentation issues.
The federation also said that some players cited extended club commitments and personal reasons for missing the tour.
In a statement today, the JFF said it is confident that the injured players will use the time to do the necessary recovery protocols and the other players will be able to address their personal and other issues.
''The JFF is confident that all players will make themselves available for the upcoming 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers,'' it added.
The JFF said the majority of the local delegation is expected to leave the island tomorrow.
Officials:
1. Patrick Malcolm - Head of Delegation
2. Theodore Whitmore - Head Coach
3. Jerome Waite - Assistant Coach
4. Warren Barrett - Goalkeeper Coach
5. Lamar Morgan - Physical Trainer
6. Roy Simpson - Team Manager
7. Dr Lincoln Cox - Team Doctor
8. Garone Brown - Masseur
9. Rory Rhoden - Masseur
10. Kevin Christie - Physiotherapist
11. Norman Stone - Equipment Manager
Players:
1. Dennis Taylor
2. Jeadine White
3. Dillon Barnes
4. Liam Moore
5. Javon East
6. Curtis Tilt
7. Kasey Palmer
8. Oniel Fisher
9. Amarii Bell
10. Luca Levee
11. Andre Gray
12. Tyreek Magee
13. Blair Turgott
14. Adrian Mariappa
15. Kevaughn Isaacs
16. Kemal Malcolm
17. Jahshaun Anglin
18. Kevon Lambert
19. Damion Lowe
20. Wesley Harding
21. Devon Williams
22. Junior Flemmings
