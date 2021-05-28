Several Reggae Boyz to miss Japan tour

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says a number of players named in the Reggae Boyz squad for the upcoming three-game tour of Japan will be unavailable for a number of reasons including injuries, visa and documentation issues.

The federation also said that some players cited extended club commitments and personal reasons for missing the tour.

In a statement today, the JFF said it is confident that the injured players will use the time to do the necessary recovery protocols and the other players will be able to address their personal and other issues.

''The JFF is confident that all players will make themselves available for the upcoming 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers,'' it added.

The JFF said the majority of the local delegation is expected to leave the island tomorrow.

Officials:

1. Patrick Malcolm - Head of Delegation

2. Theodore Whitmore - Head Coach

3. Jerome Waite - Assistant Coach

4. Warren Barrett - Goalkeeper Coach

5. Lamar Morgan - Physical Trainer

6. Roy Simpson - Team Manager

7. Dr Lincoln Cox - Team Doctor

8. Garone Brown - Masseur

9. Rory Rhoden - Masseur

10. Kevin Christie - Physiotherapist

11. Norman Stone - Equipment Manager

Players:

1. Dennis Taylor

2. Jeadine White

3. Dillon Barnes

4. Liam Moore

5. Javon East

6. Curtis Tilt

7. Kasey Palmer

8. Oniel Fisher

9. Amarii Bell

10. Luca Levee

11. Andre Gray

12. Tyreek Magee

13. Blair Turgott

14. Adrian Mariappa

15. Kevaughn Isaacs

16. Kemal Malcolm

17. Jahshaun Anglin

18. Kevon Lambert

19. Damion Lowe

20. Wesley Harding

21. Devon Williams

22. Junior Flemmings