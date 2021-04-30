Several activities to be undertaken by CPFSA for National Child Month 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) will be staging several islandwide activities in celebration of National Child Month 2021.

Speaking during a recent live broadcast, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, explained that Child Month is a very special observance endorsed by the ministry, as it focuses national attention on children.

Underscoring the theme, “I Strive to Overcome Adversities with Resilience” (I-SOAR), the minister used the occasion to announce major initiatives and projects to be executed by the ministry for the month, which includes the launch of a “Good Parenting” campaign, aimed at highlighting positive parenting strategies.

Additionally, the “Build Dem Up, Don’t Beat Dem Down” campaign, intended to educate parents about the negative impacts of corporal punishment, while reinforcing positive disciplining.

“We are seeking to have these campaigns launched in partnership with the CPFSA and the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), to help bring back a good parenting culture in Jamaica, recognising the challenges faced by parents.

He added that some of the difficulties experienced by parents can be associated with the evolution of society, regarding the degradation of certain cultural and institutional systems, resulting in them not having the necessary support to help raise their children, especially young parents.

He also mentioned plans to launch a 211 helpline for children during Child Month to be used by children at risk of abuse or individuals who want to make a child abuse report.

Minister Morgan mentioned that the 211 number is indeed timely, and will be a helpline for children. He also encouraged individuals to continue making reports of child abuse to 888-PROTECT (776-8328), as the agency continues to respond to the needs of vulnerable children and families.

CEO of the CPFSA, Rosalee Gage-Grey, also gave an overview of the agency’s activities for child month during the programme, which targets children in State care and the wider society, being held in partnership with the National Child Month Committee.

She informed that due to the pandemic, most activities will be hosted virtually, noting that face-to-face events will be held in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Annually, the agency joins the rest of the nation to celebrate our children by engaging them in a series of islandwide activities, being done through a combined effort with several partners, while carrying out advocacy and public education initiatives to tackle child abuse," Gage-Grey said.

According to the agency, the plans include weekly child protection motorcades, which will be held in major towns, building awareness about child abuse and encouraging child protection.

On National Children’s Day (May 21) the agency said it will be unveiling its child protection mascot, called ‘Mr Protector’ at a school. In 2019, the agency hosted a child protection mascot competition, challenging students from schools across the island to design and name a child protection friendly character. 'Mr Protector', a rabbit, submitted by an eight-year-old student from Bamboo Primary and Junior High School in St Ann was selected.

Also, the agency noted that several partnerships have been formalised for the month and onwards, which will impact both children in State care and the wider population.

It has partnered with Jacqui Tyson Foundation to conduct a series of training with cooking staff, to develop economical and nutritious meals for children in State care.

It will also be rolling out its backyard gardening project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, with support from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

Gage Grey said that vegetable gardens will be created at 10 child care facilities in keeping with the agency’s thrust for facilities to be self-sustainable.

“The aim is to have all 52 facilities with a backyard garden by year end through to 2022, which will involve our children and staff being exposed to farming techniques which can become valuable for future use,” she added.

The CPFSA said a partnership has also been established with Karen Booker, owner of Dezign Diva, which will see a residential child care facility receiving a makeover of an area in need of a facelift. It said the winning home will be selected through a competition to be launched in all facilities, involving short videos of the areas to be spruced up.

The agency added that it has joined forces with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), to host a series of online parenting workshops, themed ‘Enabling Parents Series’. One session will be held per region (South East, North East, Western and Southern) targeting parents of children with special needs, it said. This initiative, the CPFSA explained, is also geared at having all children in State care with special needs registered with the JCPD.

As part of the happenings, the agency said Kingston Creatives has also been consulted to work closely with the agency to create murals across the island, focusing on child protection messages and child abuse reporting. It said a mural will be completed and unveiled at the end of May.

It added that during the month, a series of videos on the National Plan of Action for an Integrated Response to Children and Violence (NPACV) will be aired, focusing on sexual abuse of children, child trafficking and labour, missing children, and positive disciplining of children. Other activities for children will be held in child care facilities regionally, the agency said.

Gage-Grey is encouraging citizens, in particular parents, guardians, caregivers and teachers to integrate the NCMC’s calendar of activities in daily routines to empower and engage children throughout the month.