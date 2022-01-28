Several held in Portmore police operations

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— None of the 10 men who were listed as wanted by the police in Portmore, St Catherine, and asked to turn themselves in immediately, have come forward.

But that did not stop the police from going to search for them and, in the process, capture other men who were wanted but were not listed.



Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, commanding officer for the St Catherine South Police Division, told Observer Online that the police conducted several operations at different areas in the municipality this week.



As a result, several individuals were picked up and some turned out to be wanted. He added that the relatives of several men also brought them in, after hearing they were being sought by the cops.



“We will continue to do what is necessary until we have things fully under control,” SSP Phillips stressed.



The listed men are wanted for several crimes committed in the division, including, murder, shooting, and illegal possession of firearms. They are:-



Sheldon 'Bwoy' Wright, 27, from Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11. He is wanted for murder and illegal possession of firearm. He frequents Naggo Head, Bridgeport, and Spanish Town Road in Kingston 111.



Rudolph 'Boxer' Shaw, 26, of Ponzy Crescent, Longville Park, Clarendon, wanted for absconding bail.



Mario 'Cheson' Barnes, 24, from Golf, Gregory Park, wanted for murder.



Marlon 'Shortman' Barnett, aka 'Jamo', 41, from Golf, Gregory Park, and Tivoli Gardens in Kingston. He is wanted for a shooting.



Barrington 'Coolie' Campbell, 32, of Central Road, Central Village, St Catherine, wanted for shooting.



Marky 'Puddie' Mitchell, from Pen Way, Passagefort, wanted for murder.



Marcus Mitchell of Pen Way, Passagefort, wanted for murder.



Manton Brown, 41, of Aires Close in Portmore, wanted for murder.



Damion 'Devil' Henry, 21, from Burke Road in Old Harbour, wanted for murder. He frequents Darliston in Westmoreland and Portmore.



Stokely 'Peppa' Collins, 49, from Windsor Heights, Central Village, wanted for shooting. He frequents Bull Bay, St Andrew.