Several hospitalised after St Ann crash

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Several people were rushed to hospital this morning after a two-vehicle collision near Draxhall in St Ann.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that about 11:00 am, a silver Toyota Axio motor car, which was heading towards Ocho Rios, collided with a vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction.

“Me nuh know what happen but me just hear a loud explosion and see car a fly inna the air. All now me can't believe,” an alleged eyewitness said.

The eyewitness also encouraged motorists to reduce their speed on the roads.

“It rough man. Mi just a ask the people them to take time on the road.”

The number of people involved and the extent of their injuries are unconfirmed at this time.

As of September 16, St Ann had recorded 21 road fatalities since the start of the year in comparison to 15 for the corresponding period last year.

Akera Davis