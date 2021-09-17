Several hospitalised after St Ann crash

Several hospitalised after St Ann crashFriday, September 17, 2021
|
OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Several people were rushed to hospital this morning after a two-vehicle collision near Draxhall in St Ann.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that about 11:00 am, a silver Toyota Axio motor car, which was heading towards Ocho Rios, collided with a vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction.
“Me nuh know what happen but me just hear a loud explosion and see car a fly inna the air. All now me can't believe,” an alleged eyewitness said.
The eyewitness also encouraged motorists to reduce their speed on the roads.
“It rough man. Mi just a ask the people them to take time on the road.”
The number of people involved and the extent of their injuries are unconfirmed at this time.
As of September 16, St Ann had recorded 21 road fatalities since the start of the year in comparison to 15 for the corresponding period last year.
Akera Davis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy