Several injured in Washington Boulevard crash

Several injured in Washington Boulevard crashSunday, November 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica: Firefighters are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision along Washington Boulevard where multiple persons are believed to have sustained injuries.
Eyewitnesses told OBSERVER ONLINE that one of the vehicles crossed a median and collided with another motorcar.
Firefighters are still trying to remove another injured person from the wreckage.
No fatalities have been reported at this time.
More details to come.
