Several people shot in St James drive-by

Several people shot in St James drive-bySunday, June 27, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Seven people have been rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment after they were shot during a drive-by shooting attack in John's Hall, St James, earlier Sunday.
Reports are that the police were summoned to the community after gunmen travelling in a motorcar went amok and sprayed gunshots on a group of residents in the community.
The conditions of the injured are not known at this time.
Mote details of the incident later.
This is the second mass shooting in the community since the start of the year.
On Sunday, January 3, 24-year-old Kenroy Sinclair, otherwise called 'Ken', a security guard, and 44-year-old Dean Reid, a farmer both of Dam Road, John's Hall were shot and killed in the community.
Reports are that at about 1:50 pm five men were on Dam Road, John's Hall, playing dominoes when they were pounced upon by two armed men who opened gunfire at them.
The police said the group of men ran and after the shooting subsided, it was discovered that all five men were shot. The men were taken to hospital where Sinclair and Reid were pronounced dead and the other three men were treated.
Horace Hines
