Severe volcanic ash and small craft warning in effect for Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Barbados Meteorological Service has issued a warning following another eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent.

In a release early Saturday, the Met Service said that satellite imagery continues to show a thick plume of ash travelling easterly towards Barbados.

“There have been reports of ashfall across the island late yesterday evening and into this morning. Saharan dust haze also remains present across the island which will continue to reduce visibility. These adverse conditions are expected to continue to affect Barbados with variations in intensity.”

As a result, residents, visitors, and marine users have been advised to take action as ashfall will cause a significant reduction in visibility, and possible respiratory problems for people who experience difficulty in breathing.

“Persons with respiratory issues or allergies must travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in case of an emergency. Marine users should stay in port, particularly if GPS is not in use on vessels. Closely monitor the forecast for critical updates. Check that livestock have enough food and water. May need to shelter livestock in heavy ashfall.”

The release added that if people must drive they must do so slowly “as ashfall may reduce visibility. You may need to use car headlights because of the reduced visibility. Do not use the car's ventilation system.”

Meanwhile, the Grantley Adams International Airport has been closed and will remain closed until at least 6:00 am on Sunday.

According to Deputy CEO of the airport, Terry Layne, only authorized, essential airport personnel will be allowed access to the airport during this time.