Severed head found on Sherlock Crescent

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Police investigators are scouring an area known as Block 'B' on Sherlock Crescent in Duhaney Park, St Andrew after a severed head was found there on Sunday.

Residents say the head has been linked to a man known as 'Yanni', a well-known don from the Sherlock Crescent area.

"A severed head was found in the Duhaney Park area , we can confirm that there is a video circulating on social media but we are presently conducting investigations," a representative of the Corporate Communications Unit told OBSERVER ONLINE.