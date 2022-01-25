Sewing, baking classes coming for Frankfield

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Councillor/Candidate for the Frankfield Division, Karen Carty, will be offering classes two days per week at the Frankfield complex in Clarendon starting mid-February.

Completed in 2019, at a cost of $25 million, by then Member of Parliament of North West Clarendon, Richard Azan, the complex houses the Post Office, the Poor Relief Office, a public bathroom and a conference centre.

However, the conference centre has not been in use. Carty said that she has been arranging to get some educational activities going at the complex.

“Prior to the pandemic I had been lobbying for some type of training to be done there as the conference centre was locked up. Now I am happy that I am able to make something happen,” she said.

“I have spoken to three teachers who will be helping with sewing and baking classes. Also, I have got a commitment from a teacher who will do remedial reading for persons of any age and assist students,” she pointed out.

She said COVID-19 has seen where many people acquire skills to help them grow and develop. Carty said there are a number of people who have acquired new skills while at home during the pandemic and have been making a living.

In the meantime, Carty is calling on the authority to employ someone to work at the public bathroom in the town and erect signs indicating where it is located.

“Four days ago I carried a 74-year-old lady who was in the town to someone's business place to use their bathroom. She had gone to four other business places but she was denied its use, some claiming COVID-19 or that they didn't have running water,” she said.

Carty said that the bathroom is needed. “We need it up and running, get somebody employed, when I'm in Kingston I see people working in the public bathroom there. You get your tissue, there is soap and the place is clean. Frankfield is no less a place than anywhere else in Jamaica,” she added.

Anthony Henry