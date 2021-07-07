Sexual harassment should be a human rights issue, says JLP's Morrison

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for St Catherine North East, the Jamaica Labour Party's Kerensia Morrison, has argued that sexual harassment should be classified as a human rights issue.

Morrison, a first term MP, made the comment in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, during her contribution to the report of the joint select committee that examined the long-awaited Sexual Harassment Bill.

“I'm of the view that the nation has to arrive at the level of consciousness where we see sexual harassment as a human rights violation. I believe we are to lift it to that level where it goes even beyond our borders, beyond individuals to where we see it generally as a gross violation of the rights of the individual,” Morrison stated.

While expressing her support, Morrison welcomed the provision in the Bill where people bringing a claim of harassment against another individual have up to six years to do so.

“This time acknowledges the mental challenges that the victim may need to resolve before coming forward – issues such as fear, shame, of feeling that they may be targeted or victimized,” Morrison noted.

“It should also caution perpetrators of sexual harassment that an offence will not disappear overnight and that their quality of life may weigh in the balance,” she added.

And the first-term MP warned public officials that they must be held to the highest standards.

“As Members of Parliament and as public officials we are to ensure that within the workplace, not just in Parliament, not just in an office; but it could be the constituency office, where a vulnerable young woman comes to you as a Member of Parliament, you want to ensure that your behaviour is of a certain rectitude”, she declared.

Morrison also told her colleagues that she was satisfied that the Bill takes into account small businesses since it was not just inside big corporations that sexual harassment takes place.

She pointed out that many young women work inside wholesale establishments where the structure is informal and where a proper HR structure is absent.

“To whom does the victim report?” she asked while pointing out that family owned businesses could be particularly problematic for example, where a supervisor who is accused of sexual harassment is the son of the business owner.

“To whom will that person report?” she asked again, while noting that this was a realistic scenario in the Jamaican workplace. According to Morrison, in such cases, many young women may opt to leave the job “when they look at the hopelessness of the situation”.

Morrison also welcomed the designation in the Bill, where field officers in the Bureau of Gender Affairs, will function as investigators of complaints. She expressed hope that enough such offices will be established across the country.

“I strongly encourage public education, accessible means of making complaints and high capacity for responsiveness,” said Morrison while adding that persons living in rural areas must not feel they have to travel to Kingston to file a complaint.

“That's prohibitive,” she declared.

The North East St Catherine MP also made reference to the $1 million fine for people who knowingly make a false complaint of sexual harassment.

“We want to make the point that ruining a person's reputation, ruining a person's career, ruining a person's family, ruining a person's reputation in their community is not something that ought to be taken lightly.

“False accusation destroys a person's character and, even long after it is borne out that it is false, the damage has already been done and I'm very happy that there's clear penalty for this,” Morrison concluded.