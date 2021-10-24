Shab Don arrested, in custody at HWT Police Station

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall music producer, Shab Don was arrested recently by the Police Special Operations Unit, and is now in police custody at the Half-Way-Tree Police Station.

Sources confirmed that Shab Don is being held on reasonable suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that the Police Special Operations Unit picked up the producer whose real name is Linval Thompson Jr during a targeted raid in the Corporate Area.

He has produced songs such Vybz Kartel's 'Any Weather', Teejay's Shub Out' and Squash's 'Money Fever'.