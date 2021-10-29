Shab Don remanded in custody, bail application to be made on November 10

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Controversial music producer Linval 'Shab Don' Thompson was remanded on Friday after making an appearance at the Gun Court to answer to charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Shab Don was arrested recently by the Police Special Operations Unit. Reports are that the producer was picked up during a targeted raid in the Corporate Area.

Shab Don is being represented by attorney-at-law Donahue Martin. He is expected to submit a bail application on his client's behalf on November 10.

Another man, Romaro Scott, who OBSERVER ONLINE understands was arrested alongside the controversial producer, was also remanded on Friday. His bail application is also expected to be submitted on the same date.

Scott is being represented by Queens Counsel, Tom Tavares-Finson.