Shab Don remanded in custody, bail application to be made on November 10

Shab Don remanded in custody, bail application to be made on November 10Friday, October 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica- Controversial music producer Linval 'Shab Don' Thompson was remanded on Friday after making an appearance at the Gun Court to answer to charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Shab Don was arrested recently by the Police Special Operations Unit. Reports are that the producer was picked up during a targeted raid in the Corporate Area.
Shab Don is being represented by attorney-at-law Donahue Martin. He is expected to submit a bail application on his client's behalf on November 10.
Another man, Romaro Scott, who OBSERVER ONLINE understands was arrested alongside the controversial producer, was also remanded on Friday. His bail application is also expected to be submitted on the same date.
Scott is being represented by Queens Counsel, Tom Tavares-Finson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy