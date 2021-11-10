Shabdon re-arrested on corruption charge

Shabdon re-arrested on corruption chargeWednesday, November 10, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall producer, Linval 'Shabdon' Thompson, was arrested by the police this evening mere hours after he was granted bail on an illegal firearm charge in the Gun Court.
Police sources allege that Thompson offered a significant sum to a policeman to get rid of an illegal gun in a case for which he is charged and which is now before the courts.
Thompson was formally charged with a breach of the Corruption Prevention Act, section 14 sub section 2, which is a statutory law and a greater offence than attempted bribery which is a common law offence.
Guidance was given on the matter by a senior counsel at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The Act makes a specific reference to “offers to a public servant any money, articles or gifts for them to commit any act or omission”.
Prominent attorney-at-law, Donahue Martin, who represents Thompson, declined to comment until he had ascertained more information on the matter, stopping just short of calling the charges "ridiculous".
He denied any wrongdoing on the part of his client.
"We deny any wrongdoing, we deny bribing anyone and we are prepared to defend ourselves against any malicious allegation," Martin told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Shab Don is known for his hybrid trap-dancehall productions such as Vybz Kartel's World Government, Bad Mind on the One Don riddim and Any Weather, which was the first single to be released on his most renowned riddim, the G6ixx.
