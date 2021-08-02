Shadae Lawrence finishes seventh in Olympic discus

Shadae Lawrence finishes seventh in Olympic discusMonday, August 02, 2021
TOKYO, Japan— National record holder Shadae Lawrence finished seventh in the women's discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics in an event that was delayed due to heavy rain that affected the session.
Lawrence, who set the national record 67.05m this year and is ranked number five in the world, had a best mark of 62.12m, coming in the second round.
She was the first Jamaican female discus thrower to qualify for the Olympics and added to her legacy by making it to the top eight. She opened her competition with 60.22m before the weather interruption.
She was unable to get back past the 60.00m mark when competition resumed, with a mark of 58.98m to complete the first round before registering 59.46m, 59.26m and a foul in her final three throws.
American Valarie Allman won with 68.98m which also came before the interruption; Germany's Kristin Pundenz was second with 66.86m and Cuba's Yaime Perez was third with 65.72m.
Paul A Reid
