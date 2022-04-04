KINGSTON, Jamaica – Internationally renowned artiste, Shaggy, says while dancehall queen Spice did not walk away with a win at the recently concluded Grammy Awards, the powerhouse female deejay had everyone clamouring to get interviews on the prestigious red carpet.

In a heart-warming message posted to his official Instagram page on Monday, Shaggy shared that while he is no stranger to the Grammy red carpet, watching Spice dominate the world stage the way she did on Sunday, was a next level experience, one that has left him confident that many want to see dancehall's leading female return to the Grammy stage.

"What an experience! I've been to many of these awards, some I've won, some I've left without a win. Yesterday I was there under different circumstances, I was there in a support role, co producer, co writer and executive producer of the @spiceofficial album 10.@spiceofficial you were and are a constant professional, I'm so proud of you, the journey you have travelled and the artist you are becoming, you are indeed the hardest working artist I've had the pleasure of working with," he wrote.

"Many may not know that you were in Vegas from Thursday filming Love and Hip Hop, though it was a gruelling shoot every day, even I was like wait!!!….. “A no sleep team this” you still came out to the red carpet making a statement," he added.

“Every media house wanted a chance to talk to you, even those who weren't too familiar with you, wanted to know who was this girl on the red carpet that everyone is talking about. You didn't leave with the Grammy, but you certainly made your mark and everyone is looking forward to seeing back here again.”

He shared that their collaborative hit, Go Down Deh, has been gaining popularity in India, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, and is no doubt a signal of great things to come. He then took the time out to encourage Spice while assuring her that she has his full support always. He also hinted that the two have been working on new music and can't wait for the world to hear it.

"It's just the beginning...Spice global! Keep ya chin up kid … the ranch tram is here in full support and can't wait to drop these gems you got in store,” Shaggy wrote.

Spice was among the five Jamaicans who on Sunday missed out on the Grammy award in the Best Reggae Album category as American reggae band SOJA walked away with the win.