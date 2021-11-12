Shakwon Coke goes to University of Arkansas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Shakwon Coke has signed for the University of Arkansas after two splendid years at Barton County College where he was named the 2021 NJCAA National Field Athlete of the Year.

The 22-year-old Coke, who was third at the Jamaican Senior Championship, said he was happy to be moving to one of the top Universities in the United States.

“It's like I know this moment was going come to be transferring to one of the top NCAA schools in the United States of America. It's an extraordinary feeling,” Coke told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The former St Andrew Technical High School and Kingston College star, will actually join the Razorbacks in the fall of 2022 where he will be studying Sports Management.

The versatile Coke has won five of six National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) titles with Barton County College capturing the long jump crown three times and grabbing a pair of triple jump titles.

“If I can recall my best memories at Barton was sweeping both Indoors and Outdoors Championships for two consecutive years becoming field athlete of the year also,” he reminisced.

Coke is the latest Kingston College athlete to attend Arkansas following in the footsteps of Alain Bailey, Clive Pullen, Omar McLeod and Tarik Batchelor.

The talented jumper has made his mark producing the third-best long jump in NJCAA history with an 8.16m which is his personal best in March this year as well as the fourth-best triple jump, in all-conditions, with a wind-aided 16.70m (+2.8 m/s). His personal best is 15.60m.

Having missed out on Jamaica's team to the Olympic Games, Coke went on and struck gold at the NACAC Under-23 Championship in Costa Rica in the long jump with 7.88m.

He is now looking to really make an impact this season with an eye on Jamaica's team to the 2022 World Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

“Knowing that next year is the World Championship, it's going to be the same commitment to the process,” he pointed out.

“Knowing that Tajay Gayle, who won the 2019 World Championship, gets an automatic selection, three other Jamaican jumpers, once you hit the qualifying mark, will be there,” Coke explained, an indication of an increased chance of him making the team.