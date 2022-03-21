Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopensMonday, March 21, 2022
|
BEIJING, China (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland closed Monday as China's most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure.
Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began another round of citywide virus testing following a surge in infections. Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its 2 million residents to stay home.
China's case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.
The government reported 2,027 new cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, up from the previous day's 1,737. That included 1,542 infections in Jilin province, where Changchun and Jilin are located.
Shanghai, which has a population of 24 million, has avoided a citywide shutdown but appealed to the public to stay home. Bus service into the city has been suspended and visitors are required to show a negative virus test.
Disney Co. said Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park were closed until further notice.
On Monday, Shanghai reported 24 new cases. The city earlier suspended access to two residential areas and carried out mass testing at dozens of others.
Last week, the city of 17.5 million shut down all businesses except those that supply food and other necessities and told the public to stay home following a spike in cases.
The government said last week it was trying to fine-tune anti-disease controls to reduce their economic cost and impact on society.
