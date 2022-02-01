'Shani Blacks' fatally shot in Braeton

'Shani Blacks' fatally shot in BraetonTuesday, February 01, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man known only as 'Shani Blacks' was shot and killed by unknown assailants in the community of Braeton Phase 2 in Portmore, St Catherine this afternoon.
Reports are that at about 4:00 pm, unknown gunmen approached 'Shani Blacks' and shot him before escaping in a waiting motor vehicle.
Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, operations officer for the St Catherine South police division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that 'Shani Blacks' was a well-known underworld figure.
He is the third person who has been killed in the Braeton community since November last year. According to statistics revealed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as of January 29, there have been 11 murders in the St Catherine South police division, which represents an 83 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.
