Shanieka Ricketts retains national triple jump title

KINGSTON, Jamaica — World Championships silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won her fourth national women's triple jump title on Saturday when she jumped 14.46m (-0.9m/s) at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the national stadium.

Ricketts dominated the competition as any of her top three jumps would have given her the title.

Her best jump came in the first round as she put down a marker which no one else could get close to and then added jumps of 14.41m (0.1m/s) and 14.45m (-0.1m/s).

World and Olympic Games finalist Kimberly Williams was second with 14.19m (-1.3m/s) and Rhianna Phipps was third with 13.92m (0.1m/s).