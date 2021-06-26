Shanieka Ricketts retains national triple jump title

Shanieka Ricketts retains national triple jump titleSaturday, June 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — World Championships silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won her fourth national women's triple jump title on Saturday when she jumped 14.46m (-0.9m/s) at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the national stadium.
Ricketts dominated the competition as any of her top three jumps would have given her the title.
Her best jump came in the first round as she put down a marker which no one else could get close to and then added jumps of 14.41m (0.1m/s) and 14.45m (-0.1m/s).
World and Olympic Games finalist Kimberly Williams was second with 14.19m (-1.3m/s) and Rhianna Phipps was third with 13.92m (0.1m/s).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy