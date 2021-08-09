ShareRing launches pilot progranme to digitise KYC process for Caribbean financial institutions

ShareRing launches pilot progranme to digitise KYC process for Caribbean financial institutionsMonday, August 09, 2021
|
ShareRing on Friday announced a pilot programme to digitize the KYC (Know Your Customer) process for financial institutions based in the Caribbean region.
The pilot which began on June 1, 2021, is part of ShareRing's long term commitment to the region as they roll out their blockchain based identity and verifiable credentials ecosystem across a number of industries including health, events, financial services and travel. The ShareRing Caribbean team leading the project have over 20 years experience in the technology and financial sectors.
This digital 'eKYC' pilot will enable credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions to receive their customers ID and supporting documents in an encrypted digital format through their mobile device. The solution will eliminate much of the time-consuming aspects of account sign-up processes while still ensuring the institutions operate within the regulatory framework.
ShareRing's scope includes exploring the potential for credit approvals and identity verification checks from one financial institution to be made available to other similar institutions or third parties.
In a quote from the President of the Barbados Teacher's Co-operative Credit Union Limited, Sherry-Ann Scott-King stated, “We are metamorphosing our structure to embrace technological advances, and the use of blockchain technology is the solution to our KYC needs. Partnering with companies such as ShareRing reiterates this, and we're excited to see the fruits of the project both for our members and the credit union, while ensuring we remain compliant with regulatory requirements.”
The key benefit for the credit union's customer is having a streamlined digital process without compromising their data security. Using ShareRing's encrypted ID technology, with its self sovereign and privacy-by-design features, means the customers remain in full control of their private and sensitive data.
“We're very proud to deploy some of ShareRing's core functionality to financial organizations in the Caribbean region. We are able to provide blockchain based eKYC solutions which facilitate heightened levels of security and trust between financial institutions and their customers” said Tim Bos, CEO and Founder of ShareRing.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy