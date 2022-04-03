Share information on criminals with the authorities Chuck tells Jamaicans

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, is encouraging Jamaicans to provide the security forces with information about persons who are involved in criminal activities.

“If Jamaica is to move forward, every single decent individual who sees corruption, indiscipline, crime, gunmen, [and] scammers must have the courage, be brave, be a good Jamaican citizen to expose the lawless and the criminal behaviour,” said Chuck.

“If we have the courage to inform and expose [criminals], then Jamaica can return to the decency and civility that we all deserve,” he added.

The minister made the comments while addressing the Ministry's Alternative Dispute Resolution [ADR] Services Public Education Campaign session, at the Manning's School in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, on Friday, April 1.

Chuck stated that if citizens want a peaceful Jamaica, they must play their part in achieving this by taking a stand against crime and violence and passing on any information they have to the relevant authorities.

He said the security forces aside, citizens can talk to their Justices of the Peace and Custos.

“Let them know what is happening so that they can get to inform the police or get to inform persons in authority; but we need to expose wrongdoings of all kinds across the society,” the Minister said.

The session was also addressed by representatives of the Justice Ministry and ADR entities, who provided information about the services available, and shared the programme's successes.

The public education campaign will, among other things, seek to address various types of disputes and emphasise the effectiveness of ADR methods to provide redress and restore relationships.