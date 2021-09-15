Shaw assumes responsibility for Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister Audley Shaw, who currently has portfolio responsibility for Industry and Commerce, has been asked to assume the additional responsibility for Agriculture and Fisheries.

This follows the resignation of Floyd Green following public backlash after a video surfaced showing him and several others in clear breach of COVID-19 protocols at a social gathering purportedly on a no-movement day.

The Government said it will ensure that all current programmes of work and policy direction are maintained to yield the maximum benefits to farmers and the local agricultural sectors.