Shaw emphasises significance of accreditation

Shaw emphasises significance of accreditationThursday, June 10, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, has emphasised the importance of accreditation for effective response to major environmental protection issues in the Caribbean region.
He was addressing the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) webinar, titled, 'Climate Change: Impacts on Regional Economic Growth and Development', in recognition of World Accreditation Day, on June 9.
“I urge all private and public-sector laboratories, inspection bodies and certification bodies to improve their service delivery and marketability through JANAAC's accreditation service,” the minister said.
He added that accreditation services underpin environmental performance by reducing contamination, greenhouse gasses, controlling waste and pollution, “so as to safeguard the well-being of consumers and the wider public and support the effective management and conservation of natural resources which impact several productive sectors”.
Citing data from the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, the Minister noted that 25 per cent of the island's population lives in coastal areas where 90 per cent of its total income is also produced.
“Other Caribbean countries are similarly at significant risk due to their geography [and their] dependence on agriculture and tourism,” he said.
According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the Caribbean is the most tourist-intensive region in the world.
Shaw said the council predicts the Caribbean will become the most at-risk tourist destination in the world between 2025 and 2050.
“In light of the foregoing, what future can the region reasonably anticipate if measures are not universally adopted and maintained to better protect our natural resources, especially as they play such a vital role in economic growth and development,” the minister added.
