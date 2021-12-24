Shaw lauds farmers and fisherfolk for their hard work in annual Christmas message

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister with responsibility for Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw says the island's farmers and fisherfolk have done extremely well this year despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

In his annual Christmas message, Shaw said it is the hard work and dedication of farmers and fisherfolk that has led to the island's food sustainability and urged Jamaicans to support their labour by buying local produce this festive season.

“I wish to congratulate you on a successful year despite the many challenges. Throughout 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the entire Jamaica have been especially grateful to our farmers for ensuring food sustainability throughout the global crisis,” he said.

“Because of your commitment, I can report a 6.5 per cent increase in domestic crop production in the July-September quarter. You have done well,” he continued. “I take this opportunity to encourage you, my fellow Jamaicans, to recognise and support the work of our farmers and fisherfolk by choosing to purchase local produce throughout this festive season.”

The Minister also used the opportunity to condemn violence against farmers even as he encouraged them to seek the Ministry's advice on how to safeguard their farms. He urged them to report incidents of theft as the Ministry's The Praedial Larceny Prevention Coordination Unit (PLPU), is set up to assist them in getting justice when they come under attack from criminal elements.

“Let me strongly condemn violence against our farmers and reassure them that the Ministry's Praedial Larceny Prevention Coordination Unit continues to work assiduously to provide training and sensitisation for our officers to improve our fight against praedial larceny,” he shared. “We urge our farmers to report incidents of theft and to liaise with the ministry to get advice on how to better secure your farms against praedial larceny.”

“Despite the challenges, I am extremely delighted to share with our farmers and fisherfolk another successful year in Agriculture and Fisheries. As we approach the Christmas holiday and the upcoming New Year, I wish for you and your families good health and safety and a prosperous 2022,” he ended.