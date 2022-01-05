Shaw praises Moss-Solomon as a 'businessman extraordinaire'Wednesday, January 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, has hailed the late James Moss-Solomon as a businessman extraordinaire and a true son of Jamaica whose contribution to the business landscape spanned several decades.
Moss-Solomon passed away early Tuesday morning. His son shared the news via social media.
Read: Businessman James Moss-Solomon has died
In a statement on Wednesday, Shaw said Moss-Solomon's continued success is testament to his exceptional business acumen and understanding of the local and global marketplace, as well as his passion for excellence.
“Jamaica has benefitted significantly from his leadership, innovativeness and visionary thinking. A dedicated philanthropist, Jimmy served on boards of management across several disciplines, giving his time, knowledge and wide-ranging expertise to the administration of academia, industry and commercial activities,” Shaw said.
“Above all, Jimmy was a decent human being, well- known for his affability and warmth for those with whom he interacted in both his professional and personal pursuits. I extend my sincere condolences to the family members, friends and associates who mourn him. May his soul rest in peace,” the minister added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy