Shaw praises Moss-Solomon as a 'businessman extraordinaire'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, has hailed the late James Moss-Solomon as a businessman extraordinaire and a true son of Jamaica whose contribution to the business landscape spanned several decades.

Moss-Solomon passed away early Tuesday morning. His son shared the news via social media.

In a statement on Wednesday, Shaw said Moss-Solomon's continued success is testament to his exceptional business acumen and understanding of the local and global marketplace, as well as his passion for excellence.

“Jamaica has benefitted significantly from his leadership, innovativeness and visionary thinking. A dedicated philanthropist, Jimmy served on boards of management across several disciplines, giving his time, knowledge and wide-ranging expertise to the administration of academia, industry and commercial activities,” Shaw said.

“Above all, Jimmy was a decent human being, well- known for his affability and warmth for those with whom he interacted in both his professional and personal pursuits. I extend my sincere condolences to the family members, friends and associates who mourn him. May his soul rest in peace,” the minister added.