'She never asked for assistance in building shop', says MP Morgan in response to woman burning his image in viral video

'She never asked for assistance in building shop', says MP Morgan in response to woman burning his image in viral videoThursday, December 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Robert Nesta Morgan, has sought to bring clarity to issues raised by a female constituent seen in a viral video burning a billboard with his image.
In an expletive-laden tirade, the woman complained bitterly that she allegedly received no assistance in building a shop from the first-time Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentarian or a councillor in the area.
But Morgan has categorically denied those claims that the woman ever sought his assistance for building the shop. Instead, he is claiming that the woman and her family have been assisted in other ways.
The parliamentarian argued that he will not be "intimidated" by individuals who have always gotten assistance and want more.
The woman, however, is standing firm that she is finished with supporting the ruling JLP.
"See it yah, nothing unuh do fi poor b@%$$##@€ people. Robert Nesta Morgan - mi sorry mi nae have one fi Mr Brown," the woman said as she burned the billboard with Morgan's image.
Pointing to a board structure in a yard, the woman continued, "From mi a mek a shop inna mi yard until now see't deh; two year and odd mi beg unuh likkle help and can't get eh from unuh.
"Two year and odd mi have unuh heng up inna mi house... mek a light di next side mek it mek haste... yuh nuh suppose to come back inna fi mi house 'bout u name Robert Nesta Morgan. Mi done with b@%$$##@€ politics. Neither P, she, he, or nothing at all. Mi dun wit unuh!" she argued.
"Big ole Christmas and nothing mi nuh get from unuh. Robert Nesta Morgan... mi done wit unuh. No work nuh nothing unuh gimme."
Responding to the woman's claims on Thursday, Morgan said the woman "has the right to express her opinions", as it was her "democratic right".
Notwithstanding that right, Morgan, in a Facebook post, said "I believe the public should benefit from the facts.
1. Two of her sisters were recently employed in the Christmas patching program.
2. Her mother was employed in the Christmas mitigation program and paid a tidy sum.
3. On the recent death of her sister and grandmother, the councillor and myself offered significant help in terms of cash and food for the funeral and other events associated with the deaths.
4. The lady in question has never asked my office for any building assistance for her shop.
5. She says she has been asking for two years but I have only been MP for 15 months."
Morgan further explained that, "I am not an MP who makes promises and not fulfill them and I won't be an MP who will be intimidated by persons who have always gotten and want more than everybody else.
"People are free to support who they want, and we thank all who support the JLP but the JLP is not for one set of people, it is for all my constituents," he concluded.
