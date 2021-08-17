Shelter activated at Edith Dalton James High School

Shelter activated at Edith Dalton James High SchoolTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A second shelter has been activated in St Andrew due to flooding caused by Tropical Storm Grace.
The police have advised that residents of the New Haven community and its environs can proceed to the Edith Dalton James High School.
It is being used as a shelter throughout the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) earlier activated a shelter at the Lawrence Tavern Primary School in St Andrew, due to flooding in surrounding areas.
